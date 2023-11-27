Fuzuli hosts Azerbaijani-Uzbek NGO cooperation forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mirza Ulugbek secondary school N 1 in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city hosted a forum of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on Monday, News.Az reports.

The forum brought together more than 100 representatives of NGOs. During the event, the memory of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs was revered by a minute of silence.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were performed. A video footage dedicated to the Azerbaijani-Uzbekistan relations was screened.

News.Az