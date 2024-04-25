Yandex metrika counter

Fuzuli in stage of complete reconstruction: Presidential aide - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Fuzuli in stage of complete reconstruction: Presidential aide - VIDEO

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video via the social network X, News.Az report.s

“It is always a pleasure to return to Karabakh. Fuzuli is in the stage of complete reconstruction and the new city is being reborn from the ruins left after the 30-year-long occupation of Armenia,” Hajiyev’s post reads.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      