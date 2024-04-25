Fuzuli in stage of complete reconstruction: Presidential aide - VIDEO
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video via the social network X, News.Az report.s
“It is always a pleasure to return to Karabakh. Fuzuli is in the stage of complete reconstruction and the new city is being reborn from the ruins left after the 30-year-long occupation of Armenia,” Hajiyev’s post reads.