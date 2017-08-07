“G-124” warship of Azerbaijan Naval Forces successfully fired at sea target - VİDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crews of warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan participating in the “Sea Cup – 2017” international contest carried out artillery fire at sea targe

According to the contest rules, firing was carried out from a distance of 3.5 kilometers and the international judging panel confirmed the fact that the exercise was successfully conducted.



The referees will set the final score for the exercise on Monday, taking into account the speed of each ship for covering the certain distance during the firing.

News.Az

