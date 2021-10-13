G-20 leaders affirm cooperation on humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies agreed Tuesday on the need for the international community to work together to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and promote human rights in the country including for women and ethnic minorities, the White House said, News.Az reports citing Kyodo news.

The leaders "reaffirmed their collective commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, and to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls, and members of minority groups," it added.

The summit was also attended by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has said Afghanistan is at a "make-or-break" moment, as well as the heads of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

