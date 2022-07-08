G20 FMs refused to take a photo with Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, followed by a number of heads of foreign affairs of other countries, did not want to participate in a joint photo session with the representative of Russia, News.az reports citing Kyodo.

This year, the traditional photo session of the participants of the G20 summit will not take place due to the refusal of a number of foreign ministers to be photographed together with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov.

News.Az