G20 protesters attack security guards at Hamburg’s Hotel Park Hyatt

G20 protesters have attacked security guards at Hamburg’s Hotel Park Hyatt, police said without giving further details.

The Park Hyatt is a hotel in central Hamburg that is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean President Moon Jae In and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

A German police helicopter was targeted by G20 protesters with a signal flare, but the device narrowly missed the vehicle, say Hamburg authorities.

They added that, in separate incidents, protesters had smashed the windows of the Mongolian consulate and slashed the tyres of a car belonging to the Canadian G20 delegation.

