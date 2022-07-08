G20 summit kicks off in Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The G20 summit has started in Bali, Indonesia, News.az reports citing Le Figaro.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also participating in the event. This is the first meeting between Lavrov and Blinken since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

The Ukraine crisis and the global economic and political situation are the main topics of discussion at the meeting.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who opened the event with an introductory speech, called for an end to the war in Ukraine: "Our task is to end the war as soon as possible, and resolve disputes not on the battlefield, but at the table," said the diplomat.

News.Az