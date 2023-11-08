Yandex metrika counter

G7 countries affirm support for promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

  • Politics
  • Share
G7 countries affirm support for promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The G7 countries affirmed their support for the promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, News.Az reports citing Trend.

"We emphasize our support for the promotion of long-term and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers was held on November 7-8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting, chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, was attended by the foreign ministers of the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK and France.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      