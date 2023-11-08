G7 countries affirm support for promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
The G7 countries affirmed their support for the promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, News.Az reports citing Trend.
"We emphasize our support for the promotion of long-term and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement said.
The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers was held on November 7-8 in Tokyo, Japan.
The meeting, chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, was attended by the foreign ministers of the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK and France.