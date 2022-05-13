G7 countries discuss further military support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Group of Seven (G7) countries continue discussions on further military support for Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"In G7 circles in recent weeks, we have been discussing every day how we can support Ukraine," Baerbock said, speaking Thursday before a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

The top German diplomat noted that participants in the discussion are "talking about military support."

News.Az