G7 countries might introduce new sanctions against Russia

The Group of Seven countries accused Russia of destabilizing the situation in the world, however expressed their readiness for cooperation with Moscow.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries might impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation because of the situation in Donbass, according to the joint statement issued on Monday by the foreign ministers of these states and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, distributed by the Canadian Foreign Ministry, according to TASS.

"Given Russia’s responsibility in the conflict, we urge Russia to stabilize the security situation in the Donbass without delay. We recall that the duration of Donbass-related economic sanctions is clearly linked to Russia’s complete and irreversible implementation of the Minsk Agreements. These sanctions can be rolled back only if Russia truly fulfills its commitments, but we also stand ready to take further restrictive measures should Russia’s actions so require," the statement said.

According to the statement, the G7 countries "reiterate our enduring support for Ukrainian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. This includes our non-recognition of Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We decry the degraded human rights situation in the peninsula, and the violations and abuses committed against its population by Russia in Crimea."

At the same time, the countries, "fully support the efforts within the Normandy format and of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe for a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. We are convinced that the only way a sustainable solution to the conflict can be reached is through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements."

"We are committed to protecting and promoting the rules-based international system. This stands against the background of a pattern of irresponsible and destabilizing Russian behavior, including interference in countries’ democratic systems," the statement said.

According to the statement, the G7 countries "call on Russia to cease this behaviour, which is highly detrimental to prospects for constructive cooperation." "We urge Russia to live up to its international obligations, as well as its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), to uphold international peace and security. Notwithstanding, we will continue to engage with Russia on addressing regional crises and global challenges," the statement said.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the G7 countries was held in Toronto, Canada, on April 22-23. A meeting of G7 foreign and security ministers is held on April 23-24. Canada holds the G7 Presidency from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

