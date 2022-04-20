G7, EU and NATO agree on additional sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Group of Seven major economies, the European Union and the NATO member states have agreed to impose additional sanctions against Russia and accelerate Moscow’s isolation on a global scale, the Italian Council of Ministers said in a statement, News.Az reports.

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a meeting via videoconferencing.

The meeting focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The parties stressed the importance of close coordination to support Ukraine in all areas, including financial assistance.

An agreement was reached to increase pressure on Russia, including the imposition of additional sanctions, and expanding Moscow’s international isolation. The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying energy sources, which will reduce dependence on Russian resources.

News.Az