G7 eyes providing Ukraine with €30 billion in aid

The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) intend to provide Ukraine with 30 billion euros in financial aid, News.Az reports citing Der Spiegel.

The decision on €30 billion in financial aid is likely to be made at a meeting of G7 finance ministers, which is due to take place in Germany next week, Der Spiegel informed citing sources.

According to the sources, these funds should be provided in the form of loans and grants. Thus, Kyiv will not have to return everything.

The sources predict that the war in Ukraine is likely to end within a year.


