G7 foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine crisis on Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies (USA, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada) will discuss the situation in Ukraine on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Discussions will take place on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, the German minister said.

Earlier, G7 countries agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

“All G7 ministers agreed that this is a unilateral and clear violation of existing contracts. The contracts are valid, and companies must respect them. Payment in rubles is unacceptable, and we urge interested companies not to comply with Putin's requirements,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

News.Az