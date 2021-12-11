G7 foreign ministers to meet in Liverpool

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers from the Group of Seven nations will meet over the weekend in the British city of Liverpool, News.Az reports citing NHK World-Japan.

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will also attend for the first time.

They are expected to discuss the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Security and human rights are also on the agenda, with China's increasingly assertive behavior apparently in mind.

The ministers may also discuss the "diplomatic boycott" of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics recently announced by the US and other governments.

Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa will attend the talks in what is his first overseas trip since assuming the post last month.

News.Az