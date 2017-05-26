G7 leaders sign Declaration on fight against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

G7 leaders signed a declaration on combating terrorism and extremism at the summit in the Italian city of Taormina, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The signing ceremony was broadcast live in the summit's press center.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said G7 members were ready to resolutely continue the anti-terrorism efforts and noted that it was a strong signal of solidarity and unity with the UK after a recent terrorist attack in Manchester.

News.Az

News.Az