G7 leaders to hold online talks on Ukraine

G7 foreign ministers are planning an emergency meeting in Germany this week, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Presumably, the meeting of G7 top diplomats will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC). According to the news agency’s sources in the government, the situation around Ukraine will be the main subject of this meeting. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will represent Japan.

Approximately 35 heads of state and government will participate in the MSC which will take place on February 18-20. It is expected that the US will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the German delegation will be led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is also expected to attend the conference.

