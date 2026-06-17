G7 tightens pressure on Russia as Ukraine war enters new economic phase

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Editor’s note: Abulfaz Babazadeh is a scientist, a scholar of Japanese studies, a political observer, and a member of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

The G7 summit in France once again demonstrated that the war in Ukraine remains one of the central issues on the global political agenda. Despite the emergence of other major crises — from instability in the Middle East to growing economic rivalry with China — the leaders of the world's most advanced democracies made it clear that support for Kyiv is not a temporary political gesture. It is a long-term strategic commitment that has already gone far beyond ordinary diplomatic solidarity.

At the summit in France, G7 leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This wording carries not only diplomatic significance but also fundamental political importance. It means that the Group of Seven continues to reject any scenario under which Russia could legitimise territorial gains achieved through military force. For Ukraine, this is an important political signal. For Russia, it is a reminder that the passage of time alone will not automatically weaken the West's position.

The most important practical outcome of the summit was the agreement to increase pressure on the Russian economy, particularly on sectors directly or indirectly linked to financing the war. The oil and gas sector is once again at the centre of attention. Russia's ability to wage a prolonged war depends not only on arms production but also on a stable flow of energy revenues, access to international financial channels, and the ability to circumvent existing restrictions through third countries and alternative logistics networks.

Economic data shows why energy remains a key target of Western pressure. The Russian economy is formally still growing in formal terms, but the pace of that growth is clearly slowing. According to the IMF, Russia's GDP growth in 2026 may reach around 1.1%, while inflation is projected at 5.6%. This is no longer an economy experiencing rapid recovery, but one operating under wartime strain, where a significant share of resources is directed not towards modernisation, investment and improving living standards, but towards sustaining the military machine and adapting to sanctions.

Source: Reuters

Budgetary pressure is also increasing. In the first five months of 2026, Russia's budget deficit reached 2.6% of GDP, already exceeding the official full-year target of 1.6%. This is an important indicator, showing that even with continued export revenues, Russia's financial system is coming under growing strain. Military spending, social obligations, industrial subsidies and the need to support import substitution require ever greater resources. As a result, Moscow is being forced to seek additional revenue sources, increase borrowing and revise budget parameters.

The oil and gas sector remains particularly sensitive for Russia. For many years, oil and gas revenues formed the foundation of the Russian budget's resilience. However, in the first five months of 2026, federal oil and gas revenues amounted to nearly 3 trillion roubles, about 30% lower than during the same period last year. For a state waging an expensive war, such figures point to growing vulnerability. Even if a temporary rise in global oil prices can partially offset losses, the long-term problem remains: sanctions, price caps, higher logistics costs and dependence on a limited group of buyers reduce the flexibility of the Russian economy.

This is why the G7 now appears to be moving towards a more systematic approach. Earlier sanctions were often reactive, introduced after major escalations, attacks on civilian infrastructure or attempts by Moscow to consolidate control over occupied territories. Now the approach is becoming more structural. The objective is to limit Russia's long-term ability to finance, produce, import and adapt under the sanctions regime. In other words, the goal is not only to politically punish Moscow but also to undermine the material foundations of Russia's war economy.

However, this strategy is not without risks. Energy sanctions are always a delicate instrument because they affect not only the targeted country but also global markets. If restrictions are too abrupt or poorly coordinated, they could drive oil prices higher, increase inflationary pressures and create political problems for Western governments themselves. This is why the G7 must balance two objectives: reducing Russian revenues while avoiding a shock to the global energy market. The success of this policy will depend on coordination, enforcement and the ability to work with major non-Western consumers of energy resources.

Ukraine, for its part, remains an economy operating under constant military pressure. According to the IMF, Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 may reach around 2%, while inflation is projected at 6.1%. At first glance, this suggests continued macroeconomic resilience. Behind these figures, however, lies an extremely difficult reality: destroyed infrastructure, reduced production capacity, dependence on external financing, and continued pressure on the country's energy, transport and export sectors.

The scale of future reconstruction is particularly revealing. The World Bank estimates Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs at nearly $588 billion over the next decade. This is roughly three times the country's expected nominal GDP for 2025. In other words, Ukraine is not simply facing the task of rebuilding individual buildings, roads or power plants. It must undertake the long-term reconstruction of its economy, infrastructure, housing stock, energy sector, transport network and social services.

Export infrastructure remains another serious challenge. Ukraine's economy has traditionally depended on agricultural exports, metallurgy and port logistics. Russian attacks on ports in the Odesa region threaten grain and oilseed exports, which are among the country's key sources of foreign currency earnings. If transport corridors and port facilities continue to be systematically targeted, the consequences will affect not only Ukraine's budget but also the food security of countries dependent on Ukrainian grain.

This is why, for Kyiv, military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia are two elements of the same strategy. Arms supplies and air defence systems allow Ukraine to protect its cities, energy infrastructure and critical facilities. Sanctions, in turn, are intended to reduce Russia's ability to sustain the war at its current scale. Ukraine is trying to convince its partners that Moscow must be compelled to negotiate from a position of weakness rather than rewarded for prolonging the war.

G7 support also carries significant psychological and political weight. In recent months, Moscow has sought to create the impression that Western unity is gradually eroding and that fatigue over Ukraine is becoming irreversible. The summit was intended, in part, to counter this narrative. The common position adopted by G7 leaders demonstrated that disagreements among Western capitals do not amount to a strategic split over Ukraine. Tactical debates remain, but the fundamental position is unchanged: Ukraine's defeat would have consequences far beyond Eastern Europe.

Source: TASS

For Europe, the stakes are particularly high. If Russia is able to change borders by force and subsequently normalise relations with the West without facing serious consequences, the entire architecture of European security will be undermined. NATO's eastern flank countries would view this as evidence that military aggression can produce results. Smaller states would feel more vulnerable. The authority of international law would be weakened. This is why the G7's emphasis on Ukraine's territorial integrity is so important: it links Ukraine's struggle to a broader principle underpinning the international order.

At the same time, the summit demonstrated that the war in Ukraine is now inseparable from the broader issue of economic security. The discussion about Western dependence on China for critical minerals may appear to be a separate issue at first glance, but in reality both are part of the same strategic shift. The G7 is increasingly focused on reducing vulnerabilities in key sectors, including energy, defence, technology, supply chains and raw materials. The lesson of recent years is clear: economic dependence can be transformed into an instrument of geopolitical pressure.

China's dominant position in the processing and supply of rare earth elements and critical minerals is generating growing concern among Western governments. These materials are essential for electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, defence systems and renewable energy technologies. If the West remains dependent on a narrow group of suppliers, particularly in politically sensitive sectors, it may face pressure during future crises. The same logic that prompted Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian energy resources is now being applied to supply chains heavily influenced by China.

This also points to a broader transformation of the G7 itself. The group is no longer merely a platform for discussing trade, development and macroeconomic stability. It is increasingly becoming a mechanism for coordinating the economic defence of advanced democracies. Sanctions, export controls, industrial policy, energy security and critical minerals have all become part of a single strategic conversation. As the global economy becomes more fragmented, the G7 is seeking to ensure that its members do not become strategically vulnerable.

For Russia, the signal from the summit is serious. The West is not simply waiting for the war to end. It is preparing for a prolonged confrontation in which economic pressure, military support for Ukraine and technological restrictions will remain key instruments. Moscow may hope that political changes in individual Western countries will weaken this approach, but the summit suggests that the broader institutional consensus remains intact.

For Ukraine, the summit does not solve all problems. Kyiv still needs weapons, air defence systems, ammunition, financing and a clearer framework for long-term security guarantees. Nevertheless, the political message is important: Ukraine is not being pushed towards peace at any price. The G7 continues to view the war as a question of sovereignty, international law and the future of European security.

The summit should therefore be seen not as a routine diplomatic gathering but as another stage in the consolidation of a new Western strategy. Its central message is straightforward: Russia must face rising costs for continuing the war, Ukraine must receive sustained support, and the West itself must reduce the economic dependencies that authoritarian powers can exploit as leverage.

This is the true significance of the G7's position. The war in Ukraine has long outgrown the framework of a regional conflict. It has accelerated the emergence of a new geopolitical and economic order in which energy, minerals, technology and security are inseparable. The decisions taken at the summit demonstrate that the G7 recognises this reality and is preparing for a prolonged struggle over the future rules of the international system.

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