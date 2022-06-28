G7 to contribute $4.5B to tackle global food insecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Group of Seven economic powers have agreed to contribute $4.5 billion to address global food insecurity, the G7 leaders said in the communiqué on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The United States will provide over half of that sum, which would go to efforts to fight hunger in 47 countries and fund regional organisations, a senior U.S. official said.

The G7 leaders have also agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price, according to the communiqué.

News.Az