Gabala FC ends up in Europa League

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second leg match of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League between Azerbaijan's "Gabala" FC and the Greek "Panathinaikos" held in Baku, AzVision.az reports.

The match ended with a score of 1: 2 in favor of the guests. Thus, according to the results of two matches, Panathinaikos went to the play-list of the League of Europe, and Gabala lost and ended up the fight.

"Gabala" (Azerbaijan) - "Panathinaikos" (Greece) - 1: 2

Goals: Moledo, own goal, 52, Lod, 63, Cabezas, 66

Baku, the stadium "Baksell Arena"

Chief Justice - Craig Powson (England)

The first match - 0: 1.

News.Az

News.Az