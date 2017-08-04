Gabala FC ends up in Europa League
The second leg match of the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League between Azerbaijan's "Gabala" FC and the Greek "Panathinaikos" held in Baku, AzVision.az reports.
The match ended with a score of 1: 2 in favor of the guests. Thus, according to the results of two matches, Panathinaikos went to the play-list of the League of Europe, and Gabala lost and ended up the fight.
"Gabala" (Azerbaijan) - "Panathinaikos" (Greece) - 1: 2
Goals: Moledo, own goal, 52, Lod, 63, Cabezas, 66
Baku, the stadium "Baksell Arena"
Chief Justice - Craig Powson (England)
The first match - 0: 1.
News.Az