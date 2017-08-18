Gabala to host international jam festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gabala is to host the next 5th International Jam Festival.

Fineko/abc.az reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Tourism that the festival will be held on August 26.

"The festival will bring together 25 foreign teams and nearly 35 local jam producing enterprises," the report says.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism organizes such festivals to promote local cuisine and culture among tourists.

News.Az

News.Az