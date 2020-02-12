Gallup: Putin and Trump are most famous politicians of 2019

American analytics and advisory company Gallup named the most famous politicians of 2019. Report says, citing RBK, that the top five included German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The list of famous world politicians includes US President Donald Trump (89 points), Russian President Vladimir Putin (84), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (77), Pope Francis (76), French President Emmanuel Macron (73).

The least popular were Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (60 points), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (56), and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (54).

