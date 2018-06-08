Gambia strongly condemns occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Foreign Minister of the Republic of Gambia Ousainou Darboe.

The delegation also included Gambia’s Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Bai Lamin Jobe, APA reports.

The Azerbaijani president hailed friendly relations between the two countries.

President Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan and Gambia successfully cooperate within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations, and always support each other.

Ilham Aliyev also thanked Gambia for supporting Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In turn, Ousainou Darboe said that Gambia and Azerbaijan actively participate in the Non-Aligned Movement and support each other within the framework of the OIC and the UN.

He noted that Gambia supports Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Ousainou Darboe pointed out that Gambia’s president strongly condemns the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az