Garabag gets 100th European Cup victory of Azerbaijani clubs in Cyprus

Azerbaijani champion Garabag met with APOEL Cyprus, APA reports.

In the first half of the game in the equal struggle, no goals were scored at the GSP stadium in Nicosia.

After the break, Gurban Gurbanov’s team scored the winning goals. First Mahir Emreli and then Magaye Gueye scored for Garabag. The Cypriots score only once.

Earlier, Azerbaijani champion eliminated Albanian Partizani and Ireland's Dundalk. The victory in Cyprus is also of historical importance. It was the 100th victory of the Azerbaijani clubs in the European Cup matches.

