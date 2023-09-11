Garabagh is part of Azerbaijan: Iranian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's official position is that Garabagh is part of Azerbaijan, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, News.Az reports.

According to Kanaani, Iran's official position regarding the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has been clearly stated many times before.

“Iran's position is clear, stable and transparent. Iran's position regarding the territory of Garabagh is not a secret to anyone. Garabagh is part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The rights and security of the inhabitants of this region must be determined and ensured within a specific framework. It's our official stance,” he added.

