Garadagh solar power plant in Azerbaijan will reduce gas consumption, official says

The Garadagh Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 230 MW to be built in Azerbaijan will generate 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, Tabriz Ammayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the power plant will lower gas consumption by 110 million cubic meters.

“At the first stage, it’s planned to create nearly 700 jobs at this power plant. Since the plant will be built on the basis of high technologies, about 30 additional jobs can be opened,” the agency head said.

He added that the electricity produced at this solar power plant will be included in the overall energy balance of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Garadagh Solar Power Plant. Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that the 230-megawatt plant will meet the growing energy needs of Azerbaijan and contribute to the expansion of our export potential.

News.Az