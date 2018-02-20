Garegin II's nephew tried to kidnap a man: "Jokhovurd"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yesterday an unusual case took place in the city of Echmiadzin of Armavir marz, Jokhovurd newspaper reports.

In conversation with the Jokhovurd newspaper, Echmiadzin resident Rafael Mkhitaryan said that the nephew of the Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II - Hamlet Nersisyan ordered his colleagues to attack and kidnap him.

According to the newspaper's interlocutor, the reason was the amount of 3,200,000 drams. Mkhitaryan said that the attack occurred at around 10:35, but he managed to escape from the attackers and call his friends for help.

Then he informed the Echmiadzin police department and submitted a statement of the crime. And the whole story, he said, began after he invested about $ 10 thousand in Li Gas JSC, located in the Vosekat village.

News.Az

News.Az