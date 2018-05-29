Gary Jones: BP intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP is employing 2,500 Azerbaijani citizens, which is 95% of our employees in Azerbaijan, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones said at the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor.

"We are pleased with contribution of oil and gas to Azerbaijan. Signing of the Contract of the Century in 1994 led to making larger investments in Azerbaijan. President Aliyev said that if the founders of Azerbaijan People’s Republic saw today, they would take pride. This is a clear opinion expressed by one word. BP intends to continue cooperation with you," he said.

