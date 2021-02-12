Gas blast reported at Vladikavkaz supermarket, one injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas blast has been reported at a supermarket in Russia’s Vladikavkaz. One person, possibly a security guard, was injured in the blast, the press service of the North Ossetia’s government informed reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

One person may remain under rubble after the blast, as the building fully collapsed following the explosion, a source in the emergency services informed TASS. "According to the preliminary data, several people were in the building at the moment of the blast. One person may remain under the rubble," the source said. The supermarket was closed at the moment of the explosion.

News.Az