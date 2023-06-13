Gas export from Azerbaijan to Türkiye will increase even more - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The export of gas from Azerbaijan to Türkiye is on the rise, increasing year after year and, today, we came to an agreement that it will increase even more,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

“The export of Azerbaijani gas to European countries through Türkiye is going up in parallel with this. There is the great need for this,” he said.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that discussions had been held on cooperation in renewable energy. According to the Azerbaijani leader, Azerbaijan and Türkiye actively cooperate today in the areas of gas, oil, oil products, petrochemicals, electricity.

News.Az