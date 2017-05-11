Gas leak at Azneft platform prevented

+ ↺ − 16 px

The majority of workers have been evacuated.

Reports emerged Wednesday evening of a open fountain coming out of a well at "Azneft" Production Union’s 28 May Oil and Gas Production Unit’s (OGPU) platform No.7, Mirvari Gahramanli, head of the Oil Workers Rights' Protection Organization, said in a statement to APA-Economics.



According to the NGO leader, the majority of workers have been evacuated.



Gahramanli added that SOCAR’s drilling teams and 28 May OGPU workers are working to prevent possible consequences.



A source with SOCAR said, however, that it was a gas leak which was prevented abruptly, adding that there is no danger to the workers’ lives.

News.Az

