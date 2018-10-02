Gas pipeline explodes in southwestern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The explosion was caused by a gas leak

A natural gas pipeline exploded in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province on Tuesday, Anadolu agency cited an Iranian official as saying.

The incident took place in Bagh-e Malek city, leading to evacuation of nearby residential areas, Kiamars Hajizadeh, director general of disaster management department in Khuzestan, said.

He said the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

According to Hajizadeh, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

At least 25 people were killed and scores injured in an attack on a military parade in the city of Ahvaz last month.

