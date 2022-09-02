Gas price in Europe down below $2,300 per 1,000 cubic meters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gas in Europe fell below $2,300 per 1,000 cubic meters as Friday trading opened, according to data provided by London’s ICE. The total decrease in the gas price since the beginning of the day exceeded 6%, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $2,279 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 221 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Last week the spot price of gas in Europe surpassed $3,500 per 1,000 cubic meters on London’s ICE for the first time since early March, approaching an all-time high of March 7, 2022 when the exchange price of gas hit almost $3,900 per 1,000 cubic meters.

News.Az