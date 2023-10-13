Gas price in Europe surpasses $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since mid-February

Gas price in Europe surpasses $600 per 1,000 cubic meters, first time since mid-February

Gas price in Europe exceeded $600 per 1,000 cubic meters on Friday for the first time since mid-February on London’s ICE, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The price of November futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to $610 per 1,000 cubic meters or 56.01 euro per MWh (based on the current euro-dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euro per MWh).

Gas prices are growing amid the news of the imminent resumption of the strike by workers at Chevron LNG plants in Australia and the suspension of production at the Tamar gas field in Israel.

News.Az