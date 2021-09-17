Gas prices in Europe once again rise to over $800
Gas price in Europe returned to over $800 per 1,000 cubic meters after declining to $730 the day before, according to the ICE exchange, TASS reports.
The price of the October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $803.85 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 65.995 euro per MWh.
On September 15, gas prices added $150, breaking the historical record several times and at its peak reaching around $970 per 1,000 cubic meters. However, later in the day the price fell back to around $800 per 1,000 cubic meters.