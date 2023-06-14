Gas prices in Europe surpass $400 per 1,000 cubic meters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of gas in Europe on Tuesday, according to the London Stock Exchange ICE, reached more than $400 per 1,000 cubic meters during exchange trading, News.Az reports.

During the day it rose by more than 16% percent. July futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $404 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is equivalent to 36.16 euros per MWh, given the current euro/dollar exchange rate (ICE prices are in euros per MWh).

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant in northern Norway was shut down on 31 May due to a gas leak. The plant typically provides about 5 percent of Norwegian gas exports and delivers 6.5 bcm per year.

It is expected to resume operations on June 14, according to information from the Norwegian gas transmission operator Gassco.

News.Az