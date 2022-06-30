Gas prices increase in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters by the end of the trading session, News.Az reports citing ICE data.

August futures prices at the TTF hub in the Netherlands surged to $1,605.5 per 1,000 cubic meters or 149.4 euro per MWh. Prices moved by 6.5% over the day.

Annual scheduled shutdown of the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany is intended for July 11 - 21, 2022, according to Nord Stream AG, the pipeline operator.

News.Az