Gas supplies from Azerbaijan – priority for Bulgaria: PM

Gas supplies from Azerbaijan and construction of the Balkan gas hub are of priority for Bulgaria’s energy sector, said the country’s Prime Minister Boyko Boriso

He made the remarks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul July 10, Bulgarian media reported.

Creation of the Balkan gas hub will allow to achieve diversification in trade and transportation of gas, which is very important for the country’s future development, noted Bulgaria’s prime minister, according to Trend.

Borisov pointed out that there are three sources of gas transportation to Balkan hub: gas from Romania, gas from Russia and 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan.

Further, he said that the construction of interconnectors with neighboring Greece, Turkey and Serbia is on schedule.

Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz has a long-term contract for 25 years with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR for supply of 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from Shah Deniz 2.

It is expected that the Shah Deniz 2 gas will be delivered to Bulgaria through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

