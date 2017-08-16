Yandex metrika counter

Gas transportation from Shah Deniz field to Georgia suspended

Gas transportation from Shah Deniz field to Georgia suspended

The gas transportation from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to Georgia has been suspended, APA’s Georgian bureau reported.

According to Georgia’s Oil and Gas Corporation, this is due to the prophylactic works in the field.

Natural gas to Georgia is being transported through SOCAR’s Gazimammad-Gazakh main gas pipeline as the gas supply through South Caucasus Pipeline was suspended.

The prophylactic works will be continued up to September 10.

