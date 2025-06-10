Gaza death toll approaches 55,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in Gaza has reached 54,981 as Israel continues its attack, according to Palestine's Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that 54 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 305 people were injured, taking the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 126,920, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

