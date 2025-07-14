Gaza death toll exceeds 58,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 58,000, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The ministry confirmed that 58,026 people have now died since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Shockingly, more than half of those killed are women and children.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 138,500 individuals have been injured as the humanitarian crisis continues to escalate.

