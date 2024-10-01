Yandex metrika counter

Gaza death toll reaches 41,615 - PHOTO

Palestinian death toll in Gaza reaches 41,615, News.Az reports citing country's health authorities.

A Palestinian boy is seen near a destroyed house after it was attacked by the Israeli army in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 30, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza has now reached 41,615, according to a statement from Gaza-based health authorities on Monday.
Photos by Xinhua

News.Az 

