Gaza faces worst humanitarian crisis since 2023, says UN

The United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has stated that people in Gaza are likely experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis since the escalation of fighting in 2023.

Israel barred aid and commercial supplies from entering the Strip on 18 March when it began renewed strikes on the Palestinian territory following a brief ceasefire with Hamas, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In its latest update, OCHA said the blockade had seen a significant shortage of essential commodities and food prices surge by up to 700 percent.

On average, April prices were 50 percent higher than those recorded in March, it said.

"Several key food items, such as dairy products, eggs, fruits and meat, have disappeared from the market, while the prices of potatoes and onions have surged by over 1000 percent when compared with pre-October 2023 levels," OCHA reported.

The UN's World Food Programme said consumption of protein sources like meat and eggs was nearly non-existent in Gaza.

Dairy products were also being eaten by Gazans just one day per week on average, it said.

OCHA said malnutrition in children had almost doubled in March, compared to the month before, with more than 3700 children identified as acutely malnourished.

Treatment for malnutrition was extremely difficult, it said.

More than half of health facilities had been placed under displacement orders by the Israeli military and services were struggling to cope with a shortage of supplies, equipment and an overwhelming caseload.

OCHA said since March, at least 20 displacement orders had been issued, sometimes with only minutes' notice.

A humanitarian access survey of 43 aid organisations in Gaza found nearly all had suspended or dramatically cut services, it said.

Widespread bombing and the blockade were making it extremely dangerous for aid organisations to operate and for their staff to move around, OCHA said.

Just half of 42 planned aid movements co-ordinated with Israeli authorities from 15 April to 21 April went ahead, the update said.

A key water pipeline had been successfully repaired, but OCHA said water shortages persisted across the territory, particularly in Gaza City.

News.Az