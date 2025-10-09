Yandex metrika counter

Gaza residents celebrate after Trump confirms Israel-Hamas deal - VIDEO

Gaza residents celebrate after Trump confirms Israel-Hamas deal - VIDEO
Palestinians took to the streets of Khan Younis in Gaza to celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his proposed peace deal, News.Az reports.

According to Trump, the agreement includes Israel’s withdrawal of troops to “an agreed upon line” and the imminent release of all remaining Israeli hostages.

Both Hamas officials and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal, though the specific timeline for implementation remains uncertain.


