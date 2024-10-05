Gaza's death toll rises to 41,825

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli occupation army committed three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, the Palestinian health ministry revealed on Saturday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At least 155 civilians were killed and injured during the attacks, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on roads.In a statement, the health ministry said that the Israeli army killed and injured a large number of civilians in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours, but at least 89 martyrs and 66 wounded citizens were transported to hospitals.The health ministry added that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments and shooting attacks, which started on October 7, climbed to 41,825 martyrs and the number of the wounded surged to 96,910 people.The Gaza Strip has been under brutal bombardment since a cross-border operation was launched by Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, on October 7, 2023.Besides the large number of casualties and the huge displacement of people, basic food, fuel, water and medical supplies have run out for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the tight Israeli blockade and the massive destruction of infrastructure and facilities.

News.Az