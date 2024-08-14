Gaza truce talks set for Doha on Thursday, sources say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gaza ceasefire talks are set to take place in the Qatari capital on Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations. It is currently unclear whether Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, will participate, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Qatar has been engaged in behind-the-scenes efforts, with support from Egypt and the United States, to reach a deal for a Gaza truce and hostage-prisoner exchange after more than 10 months of war.A source close to Hamas and a second source close to the talks confirmed Thursday’s meeting in Doha.

News.Az