Gazprom agrees to open office in Azerbaijan

Gazprom Board of Directors agreed to open an office in Azerbaijan, AzVision.az reports citing Interfax.

Gazprom exported gas to Azerbaijan in 2000-2006. However, due to launch of Shahdeniz field, the gas export to Azerbaijan has been stopped since 2006.

Azerbaijan has been exporting gas to Russia since 2010, which is used for supply of Dagestan with the blue fuel. In 2013 and 2014, the transportation was suspended due to repair works. In 2015 no transportation was carried out. In the same year, AzMECo wanted to import gas from Russia. The negotiations were held between Gazprom and SOCAR.

