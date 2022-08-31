Gazprom announces complete halt in supplies via Nord Stream due to repairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The supply of Russian gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been completely stopped, repairs are starting today at the only remaining gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station, Gazprom said in a statement.

"Supply via Nord Stream has been completely stopped, today scheduled preventive work is starting at the gas pumping unit," the statement said.

The physical flow of gas through Nord Stream at the reception point in Greifswald, Germany, has completely stopped since 04:00 Moscow time on Wednesday. Data from the Nord Stream operator, Nord Stream AG, also confirms the drop in gas pumping to zero.

Suspension of deliveries is necessary for maintenance and scheduled preventive work on the only gas compressor unit remaining in operation. Upon completion of the work and in the absence of technical malfunctions of the equipment, gas supplies will be restored to the level of 33 million cubic meters per day, Gazprom reported.

News.Az