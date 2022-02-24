Gazprom confirms gas supplies through Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official representative of Gazprom Sergey Kupriyanov confirmed to TASS ongoing gas supplies through Ukraine, News.Az reports.

"Gas supplies are in progress," he said.

Gazprom transports gas through Ukraine in the normal mode in accordance with the applications of consumers from Europe, which today amount to 83 mln cubic meters, the official representative of the holding later told reporters.

News.Az