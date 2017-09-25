Gazprom opens office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 2 Gazprom Board of Directors will agree to open an office in Azerbaijan.

Gazprom transported gas to Azerbaijan in 2000-2006, according to AzVision. Then it ceased gas transportation due to launch of Shahdeniz.

Since 2010 Azerbaijan has started gas transportation to Russia. This gas was used for supply of Dagestan with blue fuel. In 2013-2014, the transportation was postponed due to repair works. During these years, AzMeCo intende to import gas from Russia. The negotiations were held between SOCAR and Gazprom.

