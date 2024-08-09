Yandex metrika counter

Gazprom supplies 38.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
Gazprom supplies 38.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 38.5 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, News.az reports.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 38.5 mln cubic meters as of August 9. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," a Gazprom representative told reporters.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      